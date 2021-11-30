Botkins BOE accepts donations

BOTKINS — Donations were accepted during the Nov. 10 meeting of the Botkins Local School District Board of Education.

Donations included $1,000 from Phyllis J. Serr Estate to be used for 2021 Scholarships, $660 from Koenig Equipment to be used for Rally Towels, and $500 from Botkins Community Foundation to be used for Talley Assembly.

The board also approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the Investment Report, and the 5-year review of General Fund Activity as presented. The five-year forecast was approved.

In other business, the board:

* Approved the Then and Now Purchase Order.

* Approved the Renewal of the membership in the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

* Approved the disbursement of money for HOBY sponsorship.

* Hired Josh Beard as a substitute teacher for the 2021-22 school year.

* Approved unpaid maternity leave for Jill Kreitzer.

* Approved Mitch Goubeaux as a volunteer boys basketball coach.

* Approved a resolution to hire non-degree substitutes.