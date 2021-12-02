Minster graduate gets Vax-2 -School award

MINSTER – A Minster student is one of 30 who on Wednesday was awarded a $10,000 scholarship as part of the state’s Vax-2-School initiative, aimed at getting younger Ohioans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Joshua Yeager, a 2021 graduate of Minster School District, was one of two local students to get the award. The second was Hailey Hunter, St. Marys.

The Vax-2-School program is awarding 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

Every day this week, the state has been announcing the names of 30 people between the ages 5-25 who won a $10,000 scholarship. To be eligible for the program, participants must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before registering.

The state will continue announcing thirty $10,000 winners every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Funds are deposited in an Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage account on the student’s behalf.

State Health officials were quoted as saying that they hoped the $2 million in Vax-2-School scholarship prizes will provide an incentive to get the COVID vaccine, much like the Vax-a-Million program helped speed up the vaccination timeline for Ohioans. For example, the first week after Ohio Vax-A-Million was announced, there was a 44% increase in vaccination rates compared to the base in vaccination rates for those 16 and older, and a 15% boost the following week. For all ages, there was a 106% increase compared to the base in the first week, and a 53% increase the second week.

On Nov. 23, the Auglaize County Health Department reported the county showed a substantial rise in COVID cases while the vaccination rate stayed low, with only 35.95% of the population taking the jab.

By Sandy Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.