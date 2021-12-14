The Edison Foundation raises over $50k with annual Holiday Evening event

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held its 24th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Dec. 1, raising $52,624. Over 400 guests attended the annual event, where they enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music from four local performing artists.

Proceeds from the event help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. This is accomplished through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

Organized as an indoor music festival with three distinct stages, 2021 Holiday Evening: Classical to Country featured simultaneous performances from country artist Clark Manson and band, country/pop sister-duo Adelee & Gentry, classical pianist David Wion, and mezzo-soprano Rachael Boezi. Guests were invited to walk to and from various areas on campus to enjoy the performances, which included a variety of original songs, covers, and classic holiday tunes.

“It’s a pleasure to bring the community to our campus, show off the talent we have in our area, and get our holidays off to a wonderful start,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

Larson also thanked the sponsors of Holiday Evening. “They have been amazingly generous for this event. They are the ones that make this evening possible and make scholarships possible for our students. Those scholarships change the lives of our students and change our community. That’s what it’s all about at Edison State.”

Also contributing to the event’s success were the evening’s co-chairs, Stan Evans and Tracy Tryon, as well as the event’s committee members and 24-plus volunteers, Chef Don Walters and his team, Heidelberg Distributing, Moeller Brew Barn, Helen’s Flowers, The Light Fantastic, Production Solutions, Inc., VPP Industries, Troy Holiday Inn Express, the Edison State Police Department, and the Edison State maintenance and marketing teams.

“We could not have successfully hosted this event without the help of these many people,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation.

“I’m continually amazed by the dedication of the staff at Edison State,” Evans said. “The wonderful product that results from their hard work is a marvel to behold.”

Tryon added, “This event is so important as it continues the growth of the educational opportunities at Edison State that help with the continued growth of the workforce development within our local communities.”

2021 Holiday Evening: Classical to Country was made possible by Artist Sponsors Premier Health/UVMC, Fifth Third, Edison State Community College, and Emerson; Gold Sponsors Doreen and Len Larson, Midmark, AIM Media Midwest, Digital Avenue, and Dan and Jill Francis; Silver Sponsors Wayne HealthCare, Ray and Bettye Laughlin, Park National, Kettering Health, Ferguson Construction Co., and Wilson Health; and Bronze Sponsors Stan Evans, Marias Technology, Rick and Beth Hanes, Hartzell Propeller, Wright Patt Credit Union, Baird/Ganley Families, Ed and Kay Curry, Horan, VPP Industries, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, Tom and Sandy Shoemaker/Troy Holiday Inn, Tracy Tryon, Heather Bailey and Frank Scenna, Medical Mutual, Bedrock Properties Inc., French Oil Mill & Machinery, and Mutual Federal.

Holiday Evening at Edison State includes past performances by Manhattan Transfer, Doc Severinsen, Matt Belsante, Harry Connick Jr., The Texas Tenors, John Tesh, Simply Three, and more.

To learn more about Holiday Evening and view a slideshow of the evening’s proceedings and attendees, visit www.edisonohio.edu/Holiday-Evening.