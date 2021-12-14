Students compete in science fair

HOUSTON — The annual Hardin Houston Science Fair was held on Dec. 7. The sixth-grade students were required to create a presentation board pertaining to their topics. The judges were thanked for their time and expertise for the event.

Winners in Carrie Larger’s class were first, Ava Mowery, Exploding Rainbow; second, Chase Branam, Dipping and Dripping; and third, Hannah Ostenddorf, Bacteria Blast.

Teresa Knouff’s class winners were first, Blake Heitman, Elephant Toothpaste; second, Davis Burks, Hovering Hovercraft, and Claire Rust, Soapy Plants; and third, Lacey Naseman, Sparkling Spikes.

Winners in Katy Koverman’s class were first, Hudson Mowery, Buzzer Beater; second, Zoey Kinsella, Apple Action; and third, Madison Plunkett, Potato Power.

The overall sixth-grade winners were first, Blake Heitman; second, Davis Burks and Claire Rust; and third, Ava Mowery.