Students compete in science fair


Winners in Teresa Knouff’s class were Lacey Naseman, Clair Rust and Blake Heitman. Not pictured is Davis Burks.

Courtesy photo

Winners in Katy Koverman’s class were Hudson Mowery, Zoey Kinsella and Madison Plunkett.


Courtesy photo

Winners in Carri Larger’s class were Ava Mowery, Chase Branam and Hannah Ostenddorf.


Courtesy photo

Overall winners were Blake Heitman, Claire Rust and Ava Mowery. Not pictured is Davis Burks.


Courtesy photo

HOUSTON — The annual Hardin Houston Science Fair was held on Dec. 7. The sixth-grade students were required to create a presentation board pertaining to their topics. The judges were thanked for their time and expertise for the event.

Winners in Carrie Larger’s class were first, Ava Mowery, Exploding Rainbow; second, Chase Branam, Dipping and Dripping; and third, Hannah Ostenddorf, Bacteria Blast.

Teresa Knouff’s class winners were first, Blake Heitman, Elephant Toothpaste; second, Davis Burks, Hovering Hovercraft, and Claire Rust, Soapy Plants; and third, Lacey Naseman, Sparkling Spikes.

Winners in Katy Koverman’s class were first, Hudson Mowery, Buzzer Beater; second, Zoey Kinsella, Apple Action; and third, Madison Plunkett, Potato Power.

The overall sixth-grade winners were first, Blake Heitman; second, Davis Burks and Claire Rust; and third, Ava Mowery.

