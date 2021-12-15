Christmas cheer at CAS

Christian Academy held their Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Ralph J. Stolle gymnasium. Families and friends saw performances from Voices Eternal, fifth- and sixth-grade orchestra, and the combined middle school and high school orchestra. The evening started with the middle school and high school orchestra playing the national anthem. Christian Academy Schools is one of the few schools in the county to have an orchestra. Several of the high school students will be performing with the Upper Valley Community Orchestra at Christian Academy Schools Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

