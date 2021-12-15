John Gephart “G5” Memorial Scholarship Fund established

SIDNEY — A new scholarship for Fort Loramie High School seniors has been created to remember the late John Gephart’s love of baseball and his alma mater, the University of Toledo. The John Gephart “G5” Memorial Scholarship Fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County through its partnership with the Fort Loramie Education Foundation.

The scholarship will begin awarding in 2023 to a graduating Fort Loramie senior, based upon financial need and community and school service. Preference will be given to applicants who played baseball or softball during high school and/or those enrolling in the University of Toledo.

When John Gephart passed away earlier this year, memorials were designated for a scholarship fund.

“I suggested the scholarship to John a couple years ago, and he agreed that it would be something lasting to leave behind,” said Starr Gephart, John’s widow. “He financially supported the University of Toledo and its baseball program all his life. He often said that UT gave him a ‘free’ education and he owed them for great experiences. ”

John Gephart was a catcher from grade school through his college career and later in men’s softball leagues. He was named an All American while at UT, where he sported the No. 5 on his uniform, and played for the Cape Cod collegiate league during his college summer breaks. He graduated with a mechanical engineering degree and spent 40 years in various engineering management roles at Copeland/Emerson.

“He attended UT on a full ride — half athletic, half academic. We’re happy that two of our grandkids now have engineering degrees from UT and one is working at Emerson,” added Starr.

John Gephart spent his life in the Fort Loramie and Newport area and enjoyed playing, coaching and watching youth sports. He followed their grandchildren in various sports, no matter the level or the location, from T-ball to state championship games. He also served as a high school basketball referee.

Gifts for the John Gephart “G5” Memorial Scholarship Fund are welcome and may be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County, with “Gephart” noted on the memo line. Credit card gifts may be made on the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by clicking the Donate button on the top right corner of the screen.