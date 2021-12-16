Dave and Ann Monnier Scholarship Fund established

SIDNEY — Russia graduating seniors who have excelled in accounting or business courses are eligible for the Dave and Ann Monnier Scholarship. The couple created a new fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County to administer the award.

Dave Monnier is a graduate of Russia High School and retired after 43 years as a CPA with McCrate, DeLaet and Company in Sidney. Ann retired after working 17 years at Holy Angels Catholic Church.

“Russia High School provided me with a great foundation for my accounting career and a business degree from Bowling Green State University,” said Dave. “Ann and I wanted to provide a Russia senior who excelled in their accounting and business classes with the same opportunity.”

The scholarship fund makes the award permanently available to Russia students. In the past, the Monniers supported a similar award for Russia seniors. “The Community Foundation provides a great partnership for donors wanting to create a legacy even after Ann and I are no longer here,” added Dave.

The Monniers reside in Sidney and are the parents of three grown children, Kurt, Kevin and Kim.