2021 Fort Loramie Spelling Bee champion named

FORT LORAMIE — Abigail Knasel, daughter of Brian and Stacy Knasel, earned her Spelling Bee champion title by correctly spelling the word “ransacked.” Abigail, an eighth-grader at Fort Loramie Junior High School, battled through 14 rounds of spelling on Friday, Dec. 10.

The 2021 Spelling Bee runner-up was sixth-grader Hailey Meyer, daughter of Shaun and Leanne Meyer. Seventh-grader Avery Bergman, daughter of Keith and Amy Bergman, earned third place. Both Abigail and Hailey will advance to the regional spelling bee in Lima to represent the junior high and elementary in the next round of competition.

Overall, 25 students from grades 4 through 8 participated. Frank Turner was the pronouncer. Laurie Nosek and Lori Albers were the judges.