Russia BOE sets date for organizational meeting

RUSSIA — The Russia Local School Board of Education began its plans for 2022 during its final meeting of 2021 Wednesday, Dec. 15. The board set its organizational meeting for Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. in the media center. The regular meeting will follow the organizational meeting.

Superintendent Steve Rose updated the board on the school security grants that are currently in progress.

Rose presented the principal’s report and reported on several items including student group activities and functions which are ongoing during these final weeks of the semester. Rose reviewed the results of the fall administration of the third-grade reading test and discussed the intervention that will be ongoing for those students in need.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the employment of Cori Lawrence, Brandon Koverman and Jonathan Schmitz as substitute teachers at a rate of $90 per day for the 2021-22 school year on an as-needed basis.

• Approved Kristi Borchers as freshman girls basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year.

• Employed Jana Salisbury as Dean of Students for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $40 per hour on an as needed basis.

• Hired after-school tutors at a rate of $22 per hour for the 2021-22 school year on an as-needed basis. Hired were Maddie Borchers, Michelle Muhlenkamp, Mary Dapore, Jaclyn Bensmen and Carrie Schulze.

• Employed Rodney Counts and Maddie Borchers as site coordinators on a per game basis for the 2021-22 school year.

• Employed Linda Scott and Karen Bensman as ticket takers for the 2021-22 school year on a per game basis.

• Hired spring coaches for the 2021-22 school year. Hired were

Brad Heaton, varsity girls track, Dan Schafer, varsity boys track, Kevin Phlipot, varsity boys baseball, Dennis Monnin, junior varsity boys baseball,Aaron Monnin, assistant varsity boys baseball, Scott Phlipot, volunteer boys baseball, Brandon Koverman, volunteer boys baseball, Darryl Lavy, volunteer boys baseball, Michelle Muhlenkamp, varsity girls softball, Kristi Borchers, assistant varsity girls softball, Wes Goubeaux, volunteer varsity assistant girls softball, Kenleigh Ludlow, junior varsity girls softball, Maddie Borchers, volunteer junior varsity girls softball.

• Reviewed the Nutritional Guidelines. The guidelines were approved.

• Reviewed the 2022-23 school calendar. The Board will take action to approve the final calendar at the January meeting.

• Approve the annual membership to the Ohio School Boards Association for the 2022 calendar year at a rate of $3,705.

• Accepted an anonymous donation of $300 to be used for academia awards.

• Accepted an anonymous donation of $1,000 to be used for general support of the district.

• Entered executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.