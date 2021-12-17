Watercutter performs in UF’s band concert

FINDLAY — Maya Watercutter, of Minster, recently performed in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s annual December concert, “Preparing the Way: A Holiday Concert.” The bands are under the direction of Dr. Wes King, Director of Bands at UF.

