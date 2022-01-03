Ohio State Lima announces scholarship winners

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima has named its scholarship winners for the 2021-2022 academic year. Scholarship winners are attending Ohio State Lima and meet the criteria for each scholarship.

Local students receiving scholarships are:

Anna: Aubrey Marie Hoying, Hope Strong Scholarship Fund; Dakota Christian Shahan, Mary Lou Roush Scholarship Fund; and Camryn Victoria Wilson, Choose Lima First.

Botkins: Michelle Lynn Altstaetter, Hope Strong Scholarship Fund; Joshua Alexander Johnson, The Arthur and Marian Rudd Scholarship Fund and Zelma L. Roeder Memorial Scholarship Fund; Madison Olivia Wendel, Choose Lima First.

Fort Loramie: Katelyn Marie Barhorst, Roy E. and Zelma L. Roeder Memorial Fund; Owen Matthew Kitzmiller, Choose Lima First; Kylie Michelle Kuck, The Arthur and Marian Rudd Scholarship Fund and The Reba L. Belston Scholarship Fund: Adam Michael Siegel, Choose Lima First and Lima Campus/OSU Fund.

Jackson Center: Faith Suzanne Butler, Donald N. and Eleanor L. Friend Scholarship Fund.

Kettlersville: Timothy James Hamblin, Choose Lima First; and Natalie Pitre, Choose Lima First.

Sidney: Joel David Keiser, Ohio State Lima Spring for Scholarships Fund; Michael Ernst Lipka, Mae Guyer Scholarship Endowment Fund; and Akansh Mani, Choose Lima First and Mae Guyer Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Minster: Joshua Michael Niekamp, Linda Stelzer Scholarship Fund and The General Dynamics Land Systems Science and Engineering Scholarship Fund.

New Bremen: Ashton Leigh Ritter, Waldo Francis Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund; and Ryley Jean Schaefer, The Arthur and Marian Rudd Scholarship Fund.