39 Edison state student-athletes named to OCCAC All-Academic Team

PIQUA — Thirty-nine student-athletes from Edison State Community College have received Academic All-Conference honors from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify, a student-athlete must have completed at least 12 credit hours with a 3.30 GPA.

“This is the best semester we’ve ever had academically,” said Nate Cole, Director of Athletics. “The percentage of student-athletes we have being honored is outstanding. It shows how seriously we take academics at Edison State.”

“Our mindset is student first, athlete second. While athletics is important, we impress upon these student-athletes that they’re here to get their degree, and that’s what’s going to get them past their athletic career. Our players have really bought into that.”

To ensure student-athletes are successful in the classroom, the athletics program at Edison State includes mandatory study tables, weekly grade checks, and more. Cole stressed that the success of the student-athletes is a team effort.

“I can’t say enough about the work, effort, and hours our coaches put in, along with the overall attitude of our players,” Cole continued. “Talking to others on campus, all we’ve had are compliments on our student-athletes and their behavior in the classroom and on campus. It’s a pleasure to work with these student-athletes.”

He also credited the success of the athletics program to the support of Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “Dr. Larson is very supportive of athletics, and we plan to keep expanding athletics as we move forward.”

Members of the women’s volleyball team earning honors include Sarah Pothast, Wapakoneta; Madison Roe, Anna; Lydia Sanchez, Racine, WI; Jadyn Sharp, Greenville; Brianna Slusher, Troy; and Katelyn Sosby, Jackson Center.

Representing the men’s basketball team in academic excellence are Devin Alston, Springfield; Montana Cottrell, Cincinnati; Jakob Reed, Dayton; Elias Richardson, Georgetown, KY; and Carter Sterling, Bellefontaine.

Six members of the women’s basketball team earned honors: Kailah Johnson (4.0 GPA), Holland; Rylie McIver (4.0 GPA), Sidney; Victoria Newland, Lima; Allison Siefring (4.0 GPA), St. Henry; Whitney Staggs, Columbus; and Kierra Wendel (4.0 GPA), Fort Recovery.

Dylan Ballauer, Hamilton; Kevin Bellamy, Beavercreek; Jared Billington, Tipp City; Jaeden Campbell, Bellefontaine; Michael Convery, North Haledon; Preston Heintzman, Hamilton; Cameron Hendricks, Vandalia; Clay Jacobs, Indian Lake; Tyler Russell, Grove City; and Hunter Warner, Fairborn, represent the baseball team in academic excellence.

The softball team is represented in academic excellence by 12 players: Jennifer Bole, Union; Layne Claudy, Greenville; Taylor Collins, Union City; Alexis Dodge (4.0 GPA), Huber Heights; Morgan Pine (4.0 GPA), St. Paris; Makenna Radford, Urbana; Kayla Runyon, Tipp City; Grace Shaffer, Greenville; Kamryn Trissell (4.0 GPA), Piqua; Sidney Unger (4.0 GPA), Tipp City; Savannah Wead, Tipp City; and Breana Wiget, Springboro.

Edison State Community College is one of 13 participating members of the OCCAC. The college also competes in Region XII as a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in men’s baseball and women’s softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s volleyball. For more information, visit athletics.edisonohio.edu.