SNHU announces fall 2021 dean’s, president’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has released its fall 2021 dean’s and president’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4, or EW5 and EW6.

Local students named to the president’s list include Andrea Tipton, of Minster, Katlynn Geuy, of Sidney, Lori Wooddell, of Port Jefferson, Kimberly Schwartz, of Yorkshire, and Mara Peters, of Versailles.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Arthur Stone, of Sidney, was named to the dean’s list.

