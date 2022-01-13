Vonderhaar inducted into honor society

BEREA — Luke Vonderhaar, of New Bremen, stands among a distinguished group of students at Baldwin Wallace University who have reached BW’s pinnacle of academic achievement with induction into the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society. Vonderhaar, a graduate of New Bremen High School majoring in accounting, was honored with membership that is achieved by less than 4% of the undergraduate student body.

Members are selected for consistently maintaining superior academic work. Students inducted into the society each year represent the top 100 students by grade point average who have earned a minimum of 70 semester hours with at least 32 semester hours at BW.

The society, which was founded at BW in 1948, honors the memory of BW alumnus Dayton C. Miller, who graduated in 1886. He served as a professor of physics at the Case Institute for many years, conducting notable research into the science of acoustics and assembling a unique collection of flutes, currently held by the Smithsonian Institute. Miller served as secretary and later president of the BW Board of Trustees, and he was active in the University community until his death in 1941.