Kindergarten screening set

BOTKINS — Any child, who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022, will be eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year. Kindergarten is now mandatory by state law.

Kindergarten screening for Botkins Local School will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the junior high gym. Parents/guardians can begin the registration process by turning in a registration form, copy of birth certificate, copy of social security card, shot records, and a copy of any applicable custody paperwork to the school office. Parents can obtain a registration form by picking one up in the school office or by emailing Julie Meyer, elementary secretary at meyerj@botkins.k12.oh.us. The registration form can also be printed off the school website under DOCUMENTS. Once all necessary paperwork is received, times will be set up for your child’s kindergarten screening and a notification will be sent out to parents.

Return the registration form with a copy of the birth certificate, shot record, social security card, and any applicable custody paperwork to the school by March 4, 2022.