Belmont releases dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tenn, — Belmont Universityhas released its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Local students named to the dean’s list were Sierra Snow, of DeGraff, and Michael Toal, of Sidney.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries.