Holy Angels School prepares for screening

SIDNEY — Holy Angels Catholic School will be offering kindergarten and preschool screening for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Two screening sessions will be offered at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. convenience. The kindergarten screening will last approximately two hours. The preschool screening will take up to one hour.

To schedule a screening appointment, call the main office at 937-492-9293. Prospective students must have an appointment to attend. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Parents are asked to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, social security card, and baptism certificate if not baptized at Holy Angels Parish. Parents of any child under a custody ruling must present a certified copy of the custody decree.

Holy Angels Catholic School is also registering students in grades 1-8 for the 2022-23 school year. There are four scholarship opportunities available for students: The Jon Peterson (special needs), Ed-Choice (residential), Ed-Choice Expansion (income-based), and the Catholic Education Foundation Scholarship. Contact Mary Jo Baker, business manager, at mjbaker@holyangelscatholic.net for more information on scholarships, deadlines to apply, and tuition assistance.

A Catholic Schools Week open house will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.