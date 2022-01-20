UVCC names Students of the Quarter

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center has named Kameron Barhorst, junior student in Teacher Academy from Fort Loramie High School and Amanda Goodwin, senior in Medical Careers Academy Troy High School as Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period. They were selected from a group of eight students nominated by faculty for the quarter honors.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors with attendance, citizenship, leadership, and effort taken into account. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Students earning an Award of Merit designation for Student of the Quarter honors are juniors Scott Smoker inInteractive Media from Botkins High School, Noah Ruppert inComputer Information Technologies from Botkins High School, and Brandon McFaddin in Automotive Technologies from Troy High School.

Juniors earning an award of merit are Miah Monnin in Cosmetology from Russia High School, Alize Leugers in Early Childhood Education and Care from Botkins High School, Kyle Flory in Robotics and Automation from Troy High School, and Joe Strevell in Auto Technologies from Piqua High School. Seniors earning the award of merit are Sierra Henning in Exercise Science from Fort Loramie High School and Katelyn North in Early Childhood Education and Care from Sidney High School.