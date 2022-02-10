Hardin-Houston plans kindergarten screening

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston kindergarten registration and screening for 2022-23 school year will be held April 7-8 at Hardin-Houston Local School. Screening times will be every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 1 will be eligible for kindergarten.

In order to prepare, the Hardin-Houston Local School District would like parents/guardians schedule a screening appointment for a child as soon as possible at the school’s website, www.hardinhouston.org. Online appointments may be made beginning Feb. 14.

During screening, a kindergarten teacher will assess the child in a socially distanced and sterilized environment. The results will be mailed home to the parent/guardian. While the child is in the screening, parents/guardians will have the opportunity to register the child and ask questions in a socially distanced and sterilized environment.

Parents/guardians should bring the following to screening:

• Birth certificate (certified copy).

• Immunization records: 5 DPT, 4 Polio, 2 MMR (measles, rubella, mumps), Chickenpox, and a Hepatitis B series (3) OR be willing to sign a waiver

• Copy of legal documents if custody is involved.

Parents should be aware of legislation (ORC 3321.01) which mandates attendance in and successful completion of kindergarten before a child enters first grade. This law underscores the importance of children being ready for kindergarten before they enroll. Research has shown children who turn five during the spring or summer months may be at risk in kindergarten simply because of their age. Hardin-Houston offers an all day, every day Young Fives program that is designed to help children prepare for the rigors of the regular kindergarten classroom. Anyone who has a child who fits the description, school officials encourage parents/guardians to bring him/her to the screening.