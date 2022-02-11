Scholarship deadline extended

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is extending its high school senior scholarship application until Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11:59 p.m. due to a technical error preventing some applicants from completing their online application. High school seniors who experienced problems submitting prior to the deadline should log into the application through the site at commfoun.com.

“We apologize for added stress on the final day of our high school senior application process,” said Marian Spicer, executive director.