Sidney City Schools to host Parent Academy

SIDNEY — When students are healthy, feel safe, and are supported through strong systems and relationships, they are more likely to enjoy learning, develop positive social skills, and achieve greater success. With that in mind, Sidney City Schools is committed to strengthening the school community through partnerships between parents, students, the school, and the community. Sidney City Schools is introducing Parent University, a partnership between families and Sidney City Schools in which parents and guardians are invited to join our community of learners.

Parent University will be a combination of workshops and presentations, all centered around students and families with the purpose to grow together and prepare everyone for success.

“We welcome parents and families to engage in various activities and events to explore topics,” says Angie Ross, K-4 Family & Community Engagement coordinator. “Some of those topics may be basic How-To’s for parents to access technology, understand the curriculum, or even help their child study. And others may be informational presentations related to mental health and student and family well-being.”

“We are excited to share our upcoming Parent University events,” says Denny Morrison, 5-8 Family & Community Engagement coordinator. “Our goal is to provide learning opportunities for families to better understand ways to support their students’ academic success and personal well-being.”

Upcoming parent university events

All events will be held at Sidney Middle School in the auditeria beginning at 6:30 p.m. Snacks and water will be provided and attendees will have a chance to win a raffle prize! In partnering with Sidney High School Student Government, a kids corner arts and crafts area will be supervised by high school students, so parents can focus on the topic.

Feb. 24, 2022 – SMS Against Bullying Anti-Bullying Presentation: Shelby County Juvenile Prosecutor Heath Hageman and Juvenile Court Liaison Amy Simindinger speak about bullying, cyberbullying, and the legal consequences of these behaviors, as well as provide resources for addressing these concerns beyond the school system and share the school’s reporting system.

March 1, 2022 – Study Skills and Strategies: Good study skills can set the foundation for a student’s success.. Parents want to be involved but sometimes they do not know how to help. Veteran educator Denny Morrison will provide practical “how to” strategies for teaching students how to study.

March 29, 2022 – Mental Health in K-8: Katie Rosenbeck, APRN-CNP, a dual-certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Pediatric Mental Health Specialist with Wilson Health Medical Group Pediatrics, will address mental health in children in grades K-8 and the role families have in supporting their mental health.

April 5, 2022 – Family Life – Positive Parenting Skills: Are you a parent who is stressed? Overwhelmed? Are you raising your grandchild, niece or nephew? You’ll receive a helpful mix of education, exploration and strategies for you to develop positive parenting skills within the context of your unique family. Our goal is to help you obtain the tools and resources to successfully address challenging child development stages and find enjoyment in parenting! Michelle Dilts-Gibson, Family Life Specialist Navigator, will lead this interactive session.

Morrison and Ross are ready to help facilitate and connect resources among families, schools, and the community. Reach out to either of them with ideas or suggestions. Morrison and Ross can be reached by calling 937-497-2200 or through email at denny.morrison@sidneycityschools.org and angie.ross@sidneycityschools.org.