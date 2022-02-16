SMS Against Bullying parent presentation planned

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools recently announced their Parent University, a new initiative that will be a combination of workshop and presentation events, all centered around students and families with the purpose to grow together and prepare everyone for success. The next Parent University supports Sidney Middle School’s SMS Against Bullying campaign and will take place Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at SMS.

Sidney Middle School kicked off its school-based program earlier this year by providing a positive, cohesive learning and social environment to ensure students’ ability to thrive in the hive. The SMS Against Bullying campaign delivers intervention strategies for students, staff, and parents to consistently bring awareness and education of bullying, mental wellness, and safety topics. This campaign delivers information through structured lesson plans weekly during the intervention period while cultivating a themed unit for all classroom discussions.

SMS students were able to hear from Sidney Alumnus and former Chicago Bear, Kris Haines in January. Haines brought to SMS, a message of anti-bullying, speaking specifically to the role of the bystander.

To expand the anti-bullying message into the community, Sidney City Schools is proud to partner with Shelby County Juvenile Prosecutor Heath Hageman and Juvenile Court Liaison Amy Simindinger, Sidney Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. They will speak about the legal definitions of bullying, cyberbullying, and the legal consequences of these behaviors, as well as provide resources for addressing these concerns beyond the school system and share the school’s reporting system.

The presentation will take place at Sidney Middle School in the auditeria beginning at 6:30 p.m. A special basket will be raffled off for those in attendance. While this event connects to and supports the SMS Against Bullying Campaign, Sidney City Schools invites all Sidney families and other members of the community for this informative presentation.

Other Sidney City Schools Parent University events include:

March 1, 2022 – Study Skills and Strategies: Good study skills can set the foundation for a student’s success.. Parents want to be involved but sometimes they do not know how to help. Veteran educator Denny Morrison will provide practical “how to” strategies for teaching students how to study.

March 29, 2022 – Mental Health in K-8: Katie Rosenbeck, APRN-CNP, a dual-certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Pediatric Mental Health Specialist with Wilson Health Medical Group Pediatrics, will address mental health in children in grades K-8 and the role families have in supporting their mental health.

April 5, 2022 – Family Life – Positive Parenting Skills: Are you a parent who is stressed? Overwhelmed? Are you raising your grandchild, niece or nephew? You’ll receive a helpful mix of education, exploration and strategies for you to develop positive parenting skills within the context of your unique family. Our goal is to help you obtain the tools and resources to successfully address challenging child development stages and find enjoyment in parenting. Michelle Dilts-Gibson, Family Life Specialist Navigator, will lead this interactive session.

Family & Community Engagement Coordinators Denny Morrison and Angie Ross are willing to help facilitate and connect resources among families, schools, and our community. Reach out to either of them with ideas or suggestions. Morrison and Ross can be reached by calling 937-497-2200 or through email at denny.morrison@sidneycityschools.org and angie.ross@sidneycityschools.org.