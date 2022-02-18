Shelby County students named to ONU dean’s list

ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University has released its dean’s list for the fall semester 2021.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Joseph Ball, Anna, Olivia Bowser, Houston, Donovan Brown, Botkins, Laurel Chalfant, Sidney, Katelyn DeLoye, Fort Loramie, Emma Ewry, Botkins, Travis Fogt, Anna, Megan Miu, Sidney, Pyper Sharkins, Sidney, Yutong Shi, Sidney and Drew Walker, Houston.