Watercutter to perform in UF band concert

FINDLAY — Maya Watercutter, of Minster, will perform in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble concert, “In Memory,” on Feb. 24, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Originally prompted by a 2021 shooting in Collierville, Tennessee, which resulted in the death of the mother of Wes King, UF director of bands, the theme of the concert revolves around loss and serves as a tribute to those who have been impacted by a recent loss, particularly in light of the COVID pandemic.

The performance will be held at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts in Findlay, Ohio, and tickets are not required for the event.