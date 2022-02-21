FCCLA hosts Winter Formal

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center/UVCC FCCLA Chapter held its fourth annual Winter Formal and crowning for the multiple handicapped students from Anna and Jackson Center on Feb. 11, 2022. During this dance, the students were able to dance, play, and spend time with their FCCLA buddies.

This year dancers had the pleasure of crowning the 2022 royalty. The queen was Allie Post, daughter of Don and Lucy Post, of Anna, and the king was Blake Meyer, son Eric and Kristie Meyer, of Fort Loramie.

This year the Jackson Center American Legion donated the use of their hall for the event.

The event was made possible through collaborative efforts between the FCCLA members, flower donations from Jenney’s Design in Botkins, sound provided by the JC music tech students and funding through a United Way POWER grant the FCCLA chapter earned.