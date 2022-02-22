Edison State to host RN to BSN Information Fair

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is hosting a Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Information Fair on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Emerson Center at the Piqua Campus, Rooms 504/505. Current nursing students and practicing nurses are invited to learn about the opportunities available to them in pursuing a baccalaureate degree.

Representatives from 14 universities will be available to share information about their completion programs and guide interested nurses toward their next steps for enrollment. This event gives prospective students the ability to obtain information about many programs in one visit. The faculty and administration at Edison State work collaboratively with all represented universities to provide a smooth pathway to the BSN degree.

Edison State encourages graduates of the nursing program to plan for their future educational and career goals, and this is an excellent opportunity to do so. Nursing students currently in the capstone class will graduate in May; applications will be accepted from March 1 through July 31 for students interested in beginning Edison State’s nursing program in the spring semester (January 2023).

For further information, contact Rick Roberts, associate professor of nursing, at rroberts@edisonohio.edu.