Anna High School celebrates 54rd musical

ANNA — The musical “The Little Mermaid” will be presented by the Anna High School Drama Club on March 4, 5, and 6.

“The Little Mermaid” is a stage musical produced by Disney, based on the animated 1989 film of the same name. Mermaid Ariel should be a happy girl — she lives in an enchanted undersea country, her father is a king, and she has the most beautiful singing voice. But she is a passionate, headstrong teenager, and wants what she cannot have — to live on land. When she falls in love with a handsome human prince, Ariel is more determined than ever to gain a pair of legs.

But her only option is to defy her furious father, and bargain with Ursula the Sea Witch, giving her voice as the price of entry onto dry land. With the help of Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and court composer Sebastian the crab, Ariel must wordlessly gain Prince Eric’s love within three days — or lose her soul to the ambitious witch!

Performances are on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m. The matinee performance on Sunday, March 6, is at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased from the web at https://anna.seatyourself.biz or you can call the hs office at 937-394-2011.

Members of the cast are Ariel, Leah Meyer; Ursula, Carly Rogers; Prince Eric, Ryan Noll; Sebastian, Carson Spangler; Flounder, Ava Bertke; Grimsby, Grant Wolters; Scuttle, Aaaron Haynes; King Triton, Isaac Edelmann; Flotsam, Courntey Dulaney; Jetsam, Meredith Klein; Chef Louis, Luke Dodds; and Windward, Merritt Alspaugh.

The Mersisters/Princesses are being played by Aquata, Marlie Barhorst; Andrina, Bree Metzler; Arista, Bethany Althauser; Adella, Audrey Krites; Atina, Kaylie Kipp; and Allana, Julia Poppe.

Members of the featured chorus are Maggie Bensman, Hope Bixler, Stacey Burke, Aubrie Coyer, Tabitha Gratz, Colby Jeffries, Carly Koverman, Lexi Koverman, Abbie McEldowney, Brooke Pettus and Brayden Romanowski.

Members of the chorus are Joey Bruns, Josh Boyd, Mara Cathcart, Kally Cruset, Miranda Evans, Lucy Furgeson, Abby George, Alex Gullett, Briauna O’Connell, Alex Poeppelman, Molly Rioch and Lenna Rowland.