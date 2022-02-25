Ohio University awards degrees

ATHENS — More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021.

Graduates include:

Danielle Barga, of Sidney, graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

Joslyn Gebby, of Houston, graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

Jennifer Luthman, of Osgood, graduated with a MSN (Family Nurse Practitioner) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

Lauren Marchal, of Minster, graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

Alice Schmiesing, of Minster, graduated with a BS majoring in Biological Sciences – Preprofessional from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences .

Katie Zimmerman, of Fort Loramie, graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, China, Greece and India.