Kindergarten screening set

DEGRAFF — Kindergarten registration for Riverside Local Schools will be held April 21-22.

The child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1. Tthe following documents must be brought to the screening: birth certificate, Social Security card, medical/shot record, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residence. Parents/guardians must call Riverside Elementary at 937-585-5891, ext. 4310,to set up an appointment time for your child.

Preschool registration will be held April 20 and May 4 from 4-6 p.m. No appointment necessary on those days. Registration will also be held April 29 8 a.m.-2 pm.. by appointment only. Call Riverside Elementary at 937-585-5891 ext. 4310 to set up a registration time for the child, who must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1 and potty trained. Bring the following documents the day of screening: birth certificate, Social Security card, medical/ shot record, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residence. Parents are to use the County Road 24 driveway, park in the lot at the north end of the building.