Sidney City Schools sets kindergarten registration, screening

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has set its kindergarten screening and registration for the 2022-23 school year for Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Emerson and Longfellow Primary Schools.

Students who are enrolling in kindergarten who do not currently attend Whittier Early Childhood Center may call to schedule a screening appointment beginning Monday, March 7.

Children must be five years of age on or before Sept. 30, 2022, to enroll in the Sidney City Schools kindergarten program. Students who currently attend Whittier Early Childhood Center do not need to schedule an appointment or go through the screening process.

Sidney City Schools kindergarten screening will take place Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Emerson and Longfellow Primary Schools. To schedule a screening appointment, call Emerson Primary at 937-497-2261 or Longfellow Primary at 937-497-2264. Parents who not sure which school thier child will attend based on their address, can call either school.

Current Whittier Early Childhood Center students who plan to transition to kindergarten will go through the process with WECC staff. WECC will provide more information about updating enrollment records.