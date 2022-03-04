Students network for employment

BOTKINS — The fourth annual Power Lunch event, coordinated by Workforce Partnership, was held on March 3, 2022, at The Palazzo in Botkins, Ohio. The purpose of the Power Lunch is to engage industry partners with local high school seniors with the goal of attracting and retaining them to fill Shelby County jobs.

This year, approximately 40 high school students from around Shelby County had the opportunity to network with local employers and discuss career opportunities. The majority of student participants were high school seniors who are just a few months away from graduation and they all have a common intent to directly enter the workforce. Each student was given time to meet with five to six employers where they learned more about what the company does, discussed future exploration or employment, and had the chance to practice face-to-face interviewing in an informal setting. At the end of the event, all participants were treated to a complimentary lunch and the students were awarded door prizes that were donated by the companies.

The company participants included Advanced Composites, Airstream, Cargill, Cornerstone Building Brands, Emerson, Ferguson Construction Company, Hemmelgarn Services, NK Parts Industries, Inc., Panel Control Inc., Plastipak, Polyfill, Slagle Mechanical Contractors, Tooling Technology, Wells Brothers Inc., and Wilson Health. Edison State Community College and Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division were also present to discuss education pathways. The event sponsors were Hometown Opportunity and Ohio Tech Prep/West Region.