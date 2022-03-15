Lehman students are off to see the ‘Wizard’

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School will present its 44th all-school musical – “The Wizard of Oz” – March 17, 18, and 19, 2022, at the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 West Poplar Street in downtown Sidney.

Based on the iconic MGM film, “The Wizard of Oz” is the story of young Dorothy who is transported to the wonderful land of Oz where she encounters the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion. Together they meet the Wizard and defeat the Wicked Witch.

In the lead role of Dorothy is sophomore Leah Zimmerman, daughter of Bill and Tricia Zimmerman, of Sidney. Junior Thomas Schmiesing, son of Joe and Erica Schmiesing, of Anna, plays the Scarecrow. Junior Mark Moloney, son of Mark and Lisa Moloney, of Sidney is the Tin Man. Sophomore Ellia Stumpo, daughter of Rob and Kristen Stumpo, of Botkins, is the cowardly Lion.

Senior Annie Stiver, daughter of Jason and Gwen Stiver, of Sidney, plays the Wicked Witch. Senior Agnes Schmiesing, daughter of Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, of Sidney, is Glinda, the Good Witch. The Wizard is played by Tim Schmiesing, son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing, of Sidney.

Dorothy’s dog, Toto, is played by Boo, a 10-year-old Schnau-Tzu who lives with the Jim and Andrea Kirtley family just outside Jackson Center.

Chorus members with speaking parts include Taylor Cooper, Elizabeth Jock, and Maggie Schmiesing as the Crows and Trees; Emma Keykens as the Emerald City Guard; Valerie Rindler as Auntie Em; John Gagnet as Uncle Henry; Daria Lee as the Jitterbug lead dancer; Gus Schmiesing as Nikko, the Commander of the Monkeys; Hezekiah Bezy as the Winkie General; and O’Keefe Cooper as the Mayor of Munchkinland.

Additional chorus members are Rosemarie Armstrong, Haley Ater, Zipporah Bezy, Alexis Bollinger, Amy Briggs, Dublin Cooper, Miah Cotrell, Ryan Fitchpatrick, Mara Flood, Isabel Flores, Austin Freisthler, Christopher Galbreath, Matthew Galbreath, Miley Heffelfinger, Andrea Hughes, Anya Kolb, Julia Lewis, Mary Lins, Calvin Linson, Jackson Meyer, Anna Minneci, Genevieve O’Leary, Madison O’Leary, Lily Peltier, Leopold Schmiesing, RoseMarie Schmiesing, Emily Stone, Emilee VanSkiver and Eliza Westerheide.

The Munchkin Chorus is made up of 24 third through sixth graders from Holy Angels, Piqua Catholic, and St. Patrick Schools in addition to some homeschoolers. Those students are Eileen Armstrong, Thaddeus Bezy, Chloe Calvert, Killarney Cooper, Josie Flaute, Sam Galbreath, Mila Geise, Emma Graham, Caitlyn Hartley, Elizabeth Herring, Brielle Hess, Heidi Hudson, Katy Lamm, Nora Lamm, Christian Peltier, Bruno Schmiesing, Iohanna Schmiesing, Elise Sollmann, Sophie Sollmann, Gracelyn Unger, Harper Vondenhuevel, Lucille Whelan, Audrey Zimmerman and Charlie Zimmerman.

The show is directed by Bill Zimmerman, Jr. Maura Gavit is the music director with Emily Pax as accompanist and assistant music director. Shari Williams is the choreographer. The student stage manager is Ryan Armstrong. Musicians include Emily Pax, Rick Reiss, Elaine Schweller-Snyder, Alex Blosser, Chad Heffelfinger, Kristen Akers, and Sarah Faber. Other members of the production staff include Tricia Zimmerman, parent committee chair; Elaine Schweller-Snyder, production consultant; Lauren Riley, videographer; Ella Gover, sound engineer; and Chris Butler, lighting coordinator. Flying Effects are provided by ZFX.

Numerous parents have been instrumental in creating the production including chairs Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, set; Melissa Galbreath, costumes; and Melissa Jock and Sheila Keykens, props. Many thanks to Ian Hinz and the Sidney Theatre.

Tickets for “The Wizard of Oz” are $15 for adults and $12 for students, and are available through the theatre website – www.sidneytheatre.com. Curtain is at 7 p.m. on Thursday night (March 17), and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights (March 18 and 19).