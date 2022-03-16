SHS Academia clenches MVL title

SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Academic Team has won both the Miami Valley League pre-season and regular season competitions. In the double-elimination pre-season tournament, which took place in December, the Yellow Jackets defeated Greenville, Tippecanoe and Troy before defeating Tippecanoe a second time in the finals.

By virtue of winning the preseason tournament, Sidney qualified for the state-wide Ohio Academic Competition tournament. The regional round of the OAC tournament will take place on April 9.

Sidney has advanced from the Regional round seven times since 2013, including back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016. The double round-robin regular season MVL competition took place over six Tuesday evenings from December to February.

The SHS team finished 16-2 earning their second MVL championship in the three-year existence of the revived league. This regular-season championship is Sidney’s eighth title since 2014 including GWOC and MVL leagues. Sidney has had a stellar 202-23-1 record in league play since 2010.

Team members are Ava Westfall, Carter Nuss, Gavin Musser, Chase Hall, Tommy Sibert, Alex Frew, Brooklyn Koester, Brady Hagan and Olivia Breinich. Ava Westfall and Alex Frew earned first team all MVL honors, Carter Nuss second team all MVL, and Brady Hagan honorable mention all MVL.