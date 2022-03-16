Lehman Catholic students compete in District Science Day

PIQUA – Ten students from Lehman Catholic High School participated in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day, held at Edison State Community College in Piqua, Ohio on Saturday, March 9. Students from Champaign, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Seven Lehman Catholic students received superior ratings, and several students received special awards and cash prizes.

Students who received a superior rating, earning at least 36 out of 40 points, were Adith George, Annamarie Stiver, Brian Baumann, Brandon Jones, Alexander Lundy, Rocio Isabel Flores Berlanga and Layla Platfoot.

Students who received an excellent rating were David Rossman, Ethan Stiver and Cooper Steiner.

Lehman Catholic students who received special awards and cash prizes totaling more than $800 were:

• David Rossman – Dayton American Society of Mechanical Engineers Award in Mechanical Engineering, third place, $25

• Rocio Isabel Flores Berlanga – Ohio Soybean Council Biosciences, $100

• Layla Platfoot – Ohio Soybean Council Biosciences, $100 and Cargill Award in Plant Science, $100

• Alexander Lundy – Southwest Ohio Water Environmental Association, second place, $75

• Brian Baumann – Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge No. 174 Award for Outstanding project in Engineering, $100

• Anna Marie Stiver – Premier Health, UVMC Award for Medicine & Health Sciences, $100

• Brandon Jones – Emerson Award for Biochemistry, Biomedical Engineering, Cellular & Molecular Biology, first place, $100

• Joshua George – Emerson Award for Software Systems, first place, $100

• Ethan Stiver – Edison State Community College Scholarships, one 3-credit hour course

The seven Lehman Catholic students who received a superior rating will compete at the State Science Day, a virtual event with judging to begin in April.

Faculty of the Lehman Catholic Science Department who mentored the students in preparing for the event include Tracy Hall, Leah Bertke and Nick Wolters.