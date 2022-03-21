Whittier Early Childhood Center 2022-23 enrollment now open

SIDNEY – Sidney City Schools is offering preschool to children ages 3-5. Preschool registration for the 2022-23 school year is now open.

“As educators, it is our goal to support the whole child by providing learning opportunities in all areas of development including social-emotional skills and academic foundations,” said Beth Abbott, student services coordinator at Whittier Early Childhood Center. “We strive to provide a fun, safe, and exciting culture that encourages students to take risks, problem-solve, and move toward independence.”

Preschool day

Sidney City Schools preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center (WECC) runs a morning and afternoon session Monday through Thursday and follows the district calendar for conferences, breaks, and holidays.

Morning Session – 9-11:45 a.m.

Afternoon Session – 1-3:45 p.m.

Enrollment

Families who are new to WECC begin the registration process by completing the preregistration form at https://bit.ly/WECC2022-23.

Once you have completed the preregistration form online, a WECC staff member will call to confirm your interest and provide an overview of the next steps to complete the online enrollment process.

When online enrollment forms are complete, WECC will call to schedule a screening time for your child.

Additionally, the new enrollment process requires the following pieces of information for permanent records to be brought to your child’s screening appointment:

• Parent/guardian photo ID

• Child’s birth certificate

• Proof of residency – mortgage, lease/rental agreement, phone/water/utility bill, pay stub

• Immunization record – shots must be up to date following the state guidelines

• Proof of custody (as applicable)

These additional documents will be required for preschool students only.

• Medical Statement (signed by doctor)

• Dental Statement (signed by dentist)

• Proof of Income for each Working Adult in the Household (W2, tax return, or four consecutive pay stubs, JFS statements)

Registration Fee

All typically developing children who take part in the preschool program will be asked to pay a registration fee of $25, due at the time of registration.

Current WECC Families

Families with children who currently attend Whittier will receive more information sent home on how to update their enrollment for the next school year!

Eligibility

Children ages 3-5 living in the Sidney City School district who are determined eligible for special education services receive preschool free of charge. Typically developing peers (peer models) are welcome to attend preschool on a tuition basis with residency within the district not required.

Openings for typically developing children may be limited and acceptance will be on a first-come, first-served basis with completed online registration, proper documentation, and paid registration fee.

Tuition

WECC welcomes children 3-5 years of age while offering a range of services free to children with a qualifying disability. Typically developing peers serve as models for appropriate behavior, social skills, and language/communication skills. Therefore, typically developing children (peer models) are enrolled on a tuition basis and must be toilet trained.

Full-pay tuition is $125 per month, however, there is a sliding scale for families based on family size and income level.

Curriculum

The philosophy of the program emphasizes developmentally-appropriate activities. The preschool has adopted the Creative Curriculum. The Creative Curriculum® for Preschool is a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that features exploration and discovery as a way of learning. Through hands-on, project-based investigations, teachers will build children’s confidence, creativity, and critical thinking skills, and promote positive outcomes.

Within this context, children with disabilities receive play-based, individualized, developmentally appropriate interventions, including child- and teacher-directed activities.

More information on Sidney City Schools Preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center can be found at http://www.sidneycityschools.org/9/home.