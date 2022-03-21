Princess Spa Day set for March 27

SIDNEY – The fifth annual Princess Spa Day will be, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Fairlawn High School. Guests may arrive any time between 2 and 5 p.m. to receive their special spa treatment and enjoy many other Princess activities.

The event features a Princess Party for little ones with sing-a-longs, dancing and story time with the big Princesses. There will also be a separate area for special spa treatments including facials, manicures, make-up and a Princess hair style. Each guest will receive a special gift at each spa station as well as photo opportunities with our many Princes and Princess including Cinderella, Moana, Rapunzel, Elsa, Anna, Ariel, Jasmine, Prince Charming, Flynn Rider and many more. They will participate in a Princess Parade after they have received their spa treatment and a special treat awaits each guest including a cupcake and punch.

Tickets to the event cost $15 per child at the door and include entrance to the party, all spa treatments with take-home goodies, refreshments, the Princess Parade, and photo opportunities. There will be three raffle options including a Royal Paint Party, Royal Stuffed Animal Workshop and a Just for Her Spa Basket. Tickets will be one for $1 or six for $5. Guests are invited to wear their Princess dress or any other dress they feel special in.

There will also be a Princess Store, face painting, and concession available at an additional cost.

Proceeds from this event will support the Fairlawn Music Department. This event is sponsored by the Fairlawn Music Boosters.