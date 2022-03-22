Houston students to travel to ‘Enchanted Forest’ for prom

HOUSTON — Houston High School juniors and seniors will be visiting the “Enchanted Forest” for their 2022 prom.

Prom will be held Saturday, April 2, at Shelby Oaks Club. The crowning of the king and queen will be held at 6:30 p.m., folllowed by a Spot catered dinner and dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Marc Adams of InReality DJ will provide the music for the dance.

Junior court members selected for the event are Olvia Pitchford, daughter of Timothy and Lynn Pitchford; Alivia Phillips, daughter of Michael Phillips and Erin Phillips; Joey Almanza, son of Jessica Johnson; and Mitch Holscher, son of Marvin and Teresa Holscher.

Senior queen candidates are Ava Knouff, daughter of Craig and Teresa Knouff; Brianna Kemp, daughter of Tiffany Kemp and the late Adam Kemp; and Peyton New, daughter of Brent and Carie New.

Senior king candidates are Devin Barker, son of Dan and Ambrosia Barker; Hunter Mowery, son of Steve and Sara Mowery; and Justin Pollock, son of Aaron and Ronna Pollock

Following festivities at the Oaks, the junior parents are hosting an after-prom party at the Sidney YMCA.