Lehman’s Science Olympiad Team qualifies for state competition

SIDNEY, OH | March 31, 2022 – The Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad team competed in the Science Olympiad Regional on Saturday, March 19. Due to COVID, it was a virtual event. This year’s team consists of 15 students competing in 23 events. Lehman Catholic’s team placed 4th out of 12 teams, which qualified the team to proceed to State.

Students who placed in the top six and received medals at the Science Olympiad Regional were:

• Brandon Jones and Jude Schmiesing, sixth place, Anatomy and Physiology

• Gus Schmiesing and Tim Schmiesing, third place, Bridge Building

• Ryan Armstrong and Brandon Jones, second place, Cell Biology

• Josh George and Brandon Jones, fifth place, Chemistry Lab

• Josh George, Gus Schmiesing and Maggie Schmiesing, fourth place, Codebusters

• Josh George and Jude Schmiesing, third place, Detector Building

• David Brunner – third place, Environmental Chemistry

• Thomas Schmiesing and Tim Schmiesing, fifth place, Gravity Vehicle

• Valerie Rindler and Maggie Schmiesing, fifth place, Green Generation

• Josh George and Brandon Jones, fifth place, It’s About Time

• Jude Schmiesing and Thomas Schmiesing, fourth place, Ornithology

• Gus Schmiesing and Tim Schmiesing, fifth place, Trajectory

• Brenden Werling and Logan Linson, first place, WiFi Lab

• Logan Linson and Maggie Schmiesing, sixth place, Wright Stuff

Other members of the team are David Brunner, Sarah Burkhardt, Isabel Flores, Mark Moloney,and Mara O’Leary.

The coaches who donate their time to the team are Tracy Hall, Tom Frantz, Jim Hemm, Tom Largent, Michael Largent, Scott Streng, Kim Wenning, and Steve Wenning. The Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad program is coordinated by Sister Ginny Scherer.

The next Science Olympiad competition is the state event on April 9, 2022.