Norris Scholarship applications available

SIDNEY — College students in a three-county area majoring in respiratory therapy or a closely related field may apply for the Heidi Norris Scholarship. Applications for the $1,000 scholarship are due May 26.

The scholarship will be awarded to an Auglaize, Mercer or Shelby County resident who has surpassed college freshman status. Eligible applicants must have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher and be pursuing an Associate’s, Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Respiratory Therapy or a closely related field.

Online applications are available through the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at commfoun.com. In addition to completing the application, interested students must attach at least one letter of recommendation, a listing of their activities and work history and their EFC information from the FAFSA Student Aid Report. Applicants must also attach a statement about their interest in the field and why they should be awarded the scholarship.

The scholarship was created in memory of Norris, a Celina resident who battled cystic fibrosis, and passed away in 2004 at the age of 38. She worked as a cardiopulmonary technician at Sidney’s Wilson Memorial Hospital, helping others who battled lung issues.

For information on the scholarship, contact Juli Smith at the Foundation office at [email protected] or 937-497-7800.