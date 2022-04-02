JTD Hospital Foundation offers nursing scholarships

ST. MARYS — Students who are interested in building a career in healthcare, JTD Hospital Foundation are encouraged to apply for a JTD Hospital Foundation nursing scholarship. Each year they give scholarships to worthy individuals who are interested in pursuing a nursing career. The JTD Hospital Foundation will be offering two $1,000 scholarships to local residents studying nursing for the 2022-2023 academic years.

Both the JTD Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarship and the Landen Phlipot Nursing Scholarship are held by the JTD Hospital Foundation. It is through the support of the community, Grand Lake Health System employees, the annual Landen’s 5K that these scholarships are made available to qualified individuals pursuing their educational goals.

To be eligible for either of these scholarships, the individuals must be a high school senior, current college student or adult returning to school who is a resident of Auglaize or Mercer counties or graduate of a high school in those counties. Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and Grand Lake Health System employees are not eligible. Final applicants will be chosen and must be available for interview on Saturday, June 4, between 8 a.m. and noon.

Applications must be made on-line https://www.grandlakehealth.org/about-us/foundation/nursing-scholarship-application.html and submitted electronically by April 15, 2022. For more information call 419-394-3335, ext. 3567. The JTD Hospital Foundation is the fundraising arm of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.