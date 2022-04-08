Rhodes State College recognizes Academic Team

LIMA, Ohio, April 8, 2022 – Rhodes State College in Lima is pleased to announce the Academic Team for the 2021-22 academic year. The Academic Team is made up of students whom met qualification requirements and completed an application process demonstrating excellence in academics, service, and leadership. Alexis Marie Quinlisk, of Sidney, was awarded a spot on this team. Quinlisk studies Dental Hygiene at the college.

In addition to excelling among her peers at Rhodes, Quinlisk was also awarded the honor of making the All-Ohio Academic team. To be eligible for this team, students must be nominated by their college president. Nominees must be eligible to graduate during the current academic year and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5. The rankings for the All-Ohio Academic Team are determined by the scores nominees receive in the All-USA Academic Team judging. Winners are selected on the basis of academic performance, demonstration of leadership and community service involvement.