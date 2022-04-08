George named National Merit finalist

SIDNEY – Along with approximately 1.5 million high school juniors in the United States, Adith Joshua George took the National Merit Scholarship exam. He was selected as one of the 16,000 semifinalists in September 2021, and he has now been selected as a finalist. As a National Merit finalist, George can compete for more than 7,500 National Merit Scholarship Program scholarships. Notification of those scholarships will be made between now and July.

When informed of his selection as a finalist George said, “I am very excited to be a finalist as it will open many doors and give me more opportunities.”

During his four years at Lehman Catholic, George has been very involved. He has been a Karios Leader for the senior retreat, a member of the National Honor Society, Science Olympiad team, and Ohio Energy team. He received superior ratings for his science fair projects at the state level and at the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair. George has also received an AP Scholar award, received for demonstrating outstanding college-level achievement through his performance on multiple AP Exams. He’s played varsity soccer for four years and was the kicker for the football team for the last two years.

“I look forward to and enjoy coming to Lehman each day. I will miss the people at Lehman very much,” George said.

Some of George’s hobbies are reading statistics for sports like soccer and football and getting in-depth into performance and result metrics. He also likes to play chess.

George has received acceptance from many colleges and is in the process of making a final decision. In college, he hopes to major in computer engineering with a focus on artificial intelligence.

“I am excited to go to college to have the opportunity to meet others that share the same enthusiasm for learning and problem-solving,” George said.

George credits his parents with having the greatest influence on making him the person he is today.

“The Bible and my Catholic faith have been primary guides on how to live. My teachers have served as mentors to me as I strive to be like people who constantly work to help others,” said George.

George is the son of Glory George and George Ramayya of Sidney and attended Holy Angels grade school.