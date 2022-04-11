Leadership development accepting A–Z Award applications

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Center for Leadership Development is currently accepting applications for the annual A–Z Nonprofit Board Award. Recipients of the award will be announced at the upcoming Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference, which will be held at Edison State on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The award recognizes recipients for their exceptional work in the region and commitment to service and stewardship. Additionally, the award provides nonprofit boards with a tool for self-evaluation and planning, as well as checks and balances that can be used at their organizations throughout the year. This is achieved by providing specific steps and actions that will help boards meet their organizational goals.

The A–Z Nonprofit Board Checklist consists of 26 criteria, which fall under six areas: Governance and Leadership, Human Resources, Financial Management, Friendraising and Fundraising, Communication, and Partnerships. The award offers Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-level recognition. To be awarded at the Gold level, boards must meet at least 23 of the 26 criteria; to be awarded Silver, at least 19 of the criteria must be met; and to be awarded Bronze, at least 17 of the criteria must be met.

To be considered for the award, nonprofit boards need to submit the A–Z Nonprofit Board Checklist to The Center for Leadership Development by April 30, 2022. Nonprofit boards can apply for the award each year.

For more information, visit www.edisonstatedukeacl.org/awards.