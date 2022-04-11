Spring Preview Days planned

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio’s College of Applied Technologies will hold two Spring Preview Days on Friday April 22, and Saturday April 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Attendees should first report to the UNOH Event Center located at 1450 N. Cable Road.

The Spring Preview Day will each feature the Bob Hall Scholarship Testing where $75,000 in scholarships will be awarded. Scholarship tests will be offered to more than 800 juniors from approximately fifteen different states. UNOH will be testing in automotive, diesel, agricultural, robotics, and HVAC topics with the winners in each area receiving a $5,000 tuition scholarship. Second place winners will receive a $4,000 scholarship, third place will receive a $3,000 scholarship, fourth place will receive a $2,000 scholarship, and fifth place will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Testing will be held in the UNOH Event Center at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

Tours will be given of the 200-acre University of Northwestern Ohio campus. There will also be opportunities to discuss financial aid, housing, scheduling, employment, and detailed curriculum information with department representatives. Classrooms and training equipment will be on display with opportunities to speak with instructors about courses. It is an excellent opportunity for prospective students to become acquainted with the University and the opportunities it offers.

The Spring Preview Days are open to the public. For further information, contact the Admissions Department at 419-998-3120 or in person at 1441 N. Cable Road in Lima.