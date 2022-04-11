Edison State, Fastlane partner for Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship

PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College is teaming up with solutions resource partner Fastlane to offer six $500 scholarships to Shelby County students who are committed to a manufacturing pathway or select pathway that supports manufacturing at Edison State. The Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship is open to 2022 high school graduates of Shelby County.

Recipients must remain continuously enrolled in the approved program for funding to continue term to term. The scholarship covers only courses that are part of the student’s approved program. Approved program pathways of study include Accounting; Business Management; Computer Information Systems; Electronics Engineering Technology; Equipment Maintenance Technology; Industrial Management; Interactive Media and Mechanical Engineering Technology.

In addition to associate degree programs, certificate or short-term technical certificates in the approved program pathways are also eligible.

While completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is not required, it is recommended as the scholarship can be awarded in conjunction with federal need-based financial aid. The scholarship can be used for tuition and fees, as well as books, supplies, and other college fees.

Applications for the Shelby County Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship must be submitted by May 15, 2022. Students can obtain an application from their high school guidance counselor. For more information, call 937-778-7811 or email [email protected]