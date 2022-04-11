Midwest Electric awards $11,000 in scholarships

ST. MARYS — Six area high school seniors each received a $1,500 Children of Members Scholarship from Midwest Electric.

Katelyn Mescher, Marion Local High School is a recipient of the scholarship. Her school activities include swim team and Skills USA. Outside of school, she participates in the Sewer and Growers 4-H Club, Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Mescher will study Biology/Pre-Med at Bowling Green State University.

Also receiving scholarships are Alyssa Heinrichs, Fort Recovery High School; Jordan Williams, Wapakoneta High School; Benjamin Sheppard, Parkway High School; Clayton Everman, St. Henry High School; and Kaden Brackman, St. Marys Memorial High School.

Following brief interviews, Heinrichs was selected to compete for additional scholarships from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives during the statewide competition in Columbus.

Additionally a $2,000 Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship winner was Claire Wendel from St. Henry High School.

Midwest Electric members who will be a college or trade school student in the fall of 2022 still have an opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship at the Annual Meeting held Saturday, June 4. More information is available on the website at www.midwestrec.com/scholarships.