IUTIS scholarship available

SIDNEY — The IUTIS Club is sponsoring a $750 scholarship for high school senior boys who participated in the IUTIS Softball program for four or more years in their youth.

The scholarship is available for students planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university in the fall. Selection criteria include financial need, academic achievement, recommendations, and school and community service.

The online application is available at commfoun.com. In the Grants and Scholarships tab, select Apply for a Scholarship and then click the “2022 General Scholarship application for High School Seniors.” The scholarship application was reopened because of a lack of eligible applicants. The new deadline to apply is May 26.