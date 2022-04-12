UVCC culinary team advances to national competition

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center’s culinary arts team of Colin Macy, Ebony Six, Peyton Dunn, Rayna Yoder and Anthony Six placed first at the 2022 Ohio ProStart Invitational. Their three-course meal of a prosciutto wrapped scallop salad, salmon and lamb surf & turf, and a dessert of Vanilla Panna Cotta earned them top honors and a place at the National ProStart Invitational (NPSI) to be held May 6 – 8, 2022 in Washington D.C.

The NPSI is the country’s premier secondary school competition focused on restaurant management and culinary arts. Annually, nearly 400 student competitors put their skills to the test with hopes of earning coveted scholarships from the nation’s best culinary and restaurant management programs.