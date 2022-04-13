AMP awards scholarship to JC senior

COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power Inc. (AMP) has announced Brianna Fitzgerald, of Jackson Center, is one of five recipients of the 2022 Lyle B. Wright Scholarship. This year, AMP is awarding 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate who served on the AMP Board of Trustees from 1979 until his death in 1986. The $3,000 Wright scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors whose households receive electricity from an AMP member utility. This year, 28 students were nominated for the Wright Scholarship, and the recipients were selected based on their scholastic records, personal achievements and scores on a test about public power. Five graduating seniors are receiving the 2022 Wright Scholarship.

Fitzgerald, a graduating senior at Jackson Center High School, plans to attend Miami University to study biomedical engineering. The daughter of Rebecca Fitzgerald, she is a member of the National Honor Society and has participated in many activities, including soccer, marching band, pep band, cheerleading and track and field, and has volunteered for a multitude of organizations within her community.

“It is great to have a strong municipal electric community like Jackson Center as home to one of this year’s Wright scholarship recipients,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president and CEO. “This year’s group of scholarship applicants was outstanding, and I congratulate Miss Fitzgerald on her exceptional achievements and wish her the best of luck in her educational pursuits.”

The AMP Board of Trustees established the Richard H. Gorsuch and Lyle B. Wright scholarships in memory of public power leaders who contributed significantly to AMP and municipal electric systems in the region.

Since 1988, AMP has awarded $438,000 to deserving high school seniors through the AMP Scholarships Program.