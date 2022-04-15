‘Faith doesn’t make sense, that’s why it makes miracles’

Oftentimes we don’t slow down enough to recognize the reasons we have to be grateful. My family has always understood that things don’t just happen by coincidence, but rather God frames them for us in times of need. We believe it is the combination of faith and prayers that change the outcome of situations.

A little over two years ago my grandpa was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, the type where statistics indicate a person only has a few months to live before the cancer cells take over the victim’s body. The cells were spreading rapidly throughout his lymph nodes and lungs. Test results were showing no signs of healing as he went through his treatments. Despite the terrible news we never ceased praying. Grandpa had been battling cancer for over a year. We prayed and prayed that God would heal his body and that the test results would come back negative for cancer. Easter Sunday was approaching and on Good Friday we received a phone call. In our Christain faith. Good Friday is the day when Jesus was crucified and all hope was lost for humanity. On this particular Good Friday, the doctor told us there was nothing more to be done and that hope in him being healed was simply useless. On the Monday after Easter my grandpa had an appointment to monitor the progression and to determine the time he had left with us. Worried that the cancer would have taken over his entire body, we were shocked to get the doctor’s news. I think the doctor was in shock when he told us that while he had no idea how it happened – the cancer was gone. It must have been a miracle. My grandpa was cancer free. Faith doesn’t make sense that is why it makes miracles.

On Aug. 5, 2006, my sister was born. We found out that she had a brain bleed during birth that would later affect her muscle control. She was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and my family was told that she would never be able to walk. This statement would later become a challenge that my determined little sister would overcome. When my sister was very young, an intense surgery was presented that if successful would allow my sister to walk, however if not performed precisely would leave her paralyzed for the rest of her life. After being very conflicted as a parent, my mom took the leap of faith and trusted not only the doctors, but her unrelenting faith. After many, many years of physical therapy my beautiful little sister defied doctors’ predictions and took her first steps. She is walking. Faith doesn’t make sense, that’s why it makes miracles.

All throughout my life, I have learned the value of hard work, passion, and dedication that goes into owning a business. I have seen my parents celebrate successful accomplishments and suffer defeating moments. They own an Optical Store in Piqua, Ohio. In order for our store to be the very best it can be, an Optometrist is needed to allow patients to get the precise eyeglass prescription, so my dad can make them a pair of glasses. Throughout the years, doctors have come and gone. Every evening during dinner we as a family pray over our business. A very common statement that is made by my mom is, “that store is God’s and we just run it.” Prayer is powerful. Every time a doctor has been needed one has been delivered to us. We know who is sending doctors to us. Faith sometimes doesn’t make sense, that is why it makes miracles.

I have seen many miracles and found the courage to put faith into action. God has always provided for me, and I trust that he always will. I would be lying if I said I never had doubts. However, as I reflect, my experiences have convinced me of God’s goodness. With this in mind, I have been able to start a faith based encouragement club at my public high school. The name is “Be The Light.” The mission is to encourage others to be the best version of themselves and understand the love that God has for them. When I first started the club there were only six members. Now over 20 of us gather every other Thursday to think about how we can share God’s love with everyone. Every meeting ends in prayer. All are welcome, no one is required to attend. It is much like the love God has for us. All are welcome, but he requires no one. Faith doesn’t always make sense but that is the reason why it makes miracles happen.

Miracles are all around us. I believe that prayer is a powerful weapon against any obstacle and challenge that life throws at us. It takes faith the size of a mustard seed to move mountains. Life is hard, but with the help of God, it becomes a whole lot easier. It is the combination of faith and prayer that changes the outcome of situations. Always remember that faith sometimes doesn’t make sense, that is why it makes miracles.

By Reagan Frank

Reagan Frank is the daughter of Lori and Jonathan Frank. She is a senior at Sidney High School. After graduation she plans to attend Ohio State Beauty Academy and earn her Cosmetology licenses. In her free time she enjoys going on drives and exercising. She is looking forward to warm summer nights. “Faith doesn’t make sense, that is why it makes miracles” is a quote by Tony Evans that Reagan used for inspiration for her reflection.

